Accidents: dead girl in the Neapolitan area, hit by her mother by mistake

by admin
There was the mother driving the car that hit and killed the 7-year-old girl (not 4 years old as previously learned) died in the afternoon in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples.

According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri, the mother of little Aurora Napolitano, while she was maneuvering with an Audi A3, would have lost control of the car by reversingthus tragically investing the little girl and an acquaintance of hers who was there with them, and who did not suffer serious injuries.

The girl, however, died instantly. At first it was assumed the investment by a pirated carescaped without stopping and providing assistance, a hypothesis rejected following the investigations by the military, who intervened in via Emilio Boccafusca.

The body and the vehicle were seized on the orders of the Nola prosecutor.

