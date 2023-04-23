Handball fans of Vojvodina applauded the Swedish opponent in the EHF Cup | Sport

Big night for handball players and fans in Novi Sad!

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Vojvodina handball players they qualified for the final of the EHF Cup with a victory against the Swedish opponent Alingsos and thus achieved a historic success. After the match, the Vojvodina fans in Novi Sad saw off the guests with applause, to which the Swedes reacted with surprise and returned the applause. It was a really nice scene that all the players of the away team will certainly remember, even though they lost. Check it out:

00:13 The players of Alingsos applaud the fans of Vojvodina Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Coach Republic of Vojvodina Boris Rojević was full of impressions after the match and was beaming with satisfaction. “What can I say? I’m overjoyed, we’ve worked for this all these years, worked hard and dreamed of something like this. A wonderful atmosphere, thank you to everyone who came, because this is really incredible. My heart is full. As for the match, this me I have been saying all my life that without defense there is nothing. I hope that we will not stop at this, that we will grow year by year. We hope that one day this club will reach the Champions League and play a successful and strongest competition,” he said. after the match.

It was truly an incredible atmosphere in Novi Sad at the match where Voša achieved a historic triumph. “I do coaching work because of this environment and this adrenaline, and I’ve been dreaming of something like this for many years. We need to work to constantly play in front of this kind of audience. We agreed at halftime that if we have to lose the game, to lose it properly, bravely, like men . We played the second half properly. We prepared the game well and everything really went well and as the game went on there was also fatigue. We really have a very difficult opponent in the final, there is a month until then, so the boys should celebrate a little and enjoy this Now let’s go drink beer,” added the coach of Vojvodina.

Vojvodina will play for the European trophy in the final against the winner of the Norwegian semi-final, Nerbo – Runar. The first away match was won by Nerbo, the current winner 29:27. The second leg will be played on Sunday at 18:00.