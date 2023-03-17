The OECD has raised its forecasts for the German economy and now expects gross domestic product to increase by 0.3 percent in 2023 and by 1.7 percent in 2024. In November, she had still expected a drop in GDP of 0.3 percent for 2023 and only expected an increase of 1.5 percent for the coming year. However, the recovery of the global economy as a whole remains “fragile”. Only Great Britain, for which the OECD expects a minus of 0.2 percent, is likely to do worse than Germany this year. For comparison: the euro zone as a whole is expected to grow by 0.8 percent, the USA by 1.5 percent and Japan by 1.4 percent.