Bloomage Biotech was invited to appear at the China Cosmetics International Cooperation Forum to discuss the application and development of cosmetic testing technology_TOM News

(April 16-17, Changping, Beijing)From April 16th to 17th, 2023, the 2023 China Cosmetics International Cooperation Forum, co-hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, the China Health Care Association, and the People’s Government of Changping District, Beijing, will draw the future of the beautiful city with “gathering strength and cooperation ” as the theme opened in Changping, Beijing.

Invite leaders at all levels, experts, scholars, and business representatives from the global beauty economy field to participate in the event, set up 1 main forum and 4 parallel sub-forums, covering innovation and development of the cosmetics industry, production access, safety supervision, market trends, etc. content, forming an ideological feast full of “gold”.





Picture-2023 China Cosmetics International Cooperation Forum

As a world-renowned biotechnology company and biomaterials company, Bloomage Biotech made an appearance at the grand event, and invited Dr. Wu Yue, head of the in vitro research studio of Bloomage Biotech Shanghai R&D Center, to attend the sub-forum of “Evaluation, Testing, Safety and Identification of Makeup” and brought “Bloomage Biotech Xi Biological Moisturizing Efficacy Evaluation Method Establishment and Application” keynote sharing, based on the high-quality development goal of China‘s cosmetics industry, and discussing the market application and development of cosmetics efficacy evaluation with colleagues in the industry.

It is reported that Bloomage Bio Shanghai Skin Care R&D Center has a R&D team with first-class scientific research and innovation level, as well as the most advanced and complete cosmetics development chain in China, covering consumer research, raw material innovation and R&D, product R&D testing and evaluation, and then From producing terminal products that satisfy consumers, Bloomage Biotechnology has produced a variety of products that are widely praised by the market and users.

Intensive research on the efficacy of functional skin care products and establishment of Bloomage Bioefficacy testing and evaluation system

As the first authoritative scientist in China to successfully use Chinese skin cells to reconstruct a 3D full-thickness skin model in vitro, Dr. Wu Yue has absolute “hard core” strength in the field of safety, mildness, and efficacy evaluation and verification of raw materials and end products.

Focusing on the full-link evaluation test methods of physical and chemical tests, in vitro tests, and human tests mainly used by Bloomage Biotech in the “moisturizing efficacy evaluation” scenario, this time systematically demonstrated the role of 3D skin models in the development of skin care products and the The application and advantages of Xi’s biological efficacy test and evaluation system.





Illustrated – Dr. Wu Yue, Director of Bloomage Bioin vitro Research Studio

In the Bloomage Bioefficacy Testing and Evaluation System, the 3D full-thickness skin model is an important technology for researching the efficacy and safety of raw materials and functional skin care products. According to Dr. Wu Yue, “The important technology of 3D full-thickness skin model can more accurately understand the specific effects of each ingredient in skin care, and mix the ingredients with different characteristics, so that the synthetic effect is more suitable for each skin layer. Element.”

This is the application of cell biology and engineering techniques and principles, using human normal skin cells in vitro to construct a tissue model with a complete three-dimensional anatomical structure and a high degree of simulation of human skin. In addition, the 3D full-thickness skin model can also be used to carry out some human skin experimental tests that are difficult to carry out due to ethical factors, so it has an absolute advantage in testing the efficacy of functional skin care products.

Any raw material to be tested must first go through physical and chemical tests, in-depth research on the mechanism of action of the 2D cell platform, and screening before entering the 3D reconstruction skin model platform for “substance screening” verification again. For functional skin care products, the last critical step is to complete the human body efficacy evaluation. After the efficacy of the tested raw materials is verified, they can be combined and formulated with other bioactive substances.





Illustration-Bloomage Efficacy Evaluation System

Applied in the moisturizing effect test of functional skin care products, compared with the 2D cell platform, the 3D skin model can be more diverse in testing the “prevention of water evaporation” test, “barrier function form” test, “barrier protection and Repair ability” test performance.

The researchers found that the third-generation Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Essence of Bloomage Bio’s core strategic brand “Runbaiyan” uses the exclusive technology INFIHA Smart Blended Hyaluronic Acid to promote the production of hyaluronic acid, thereby enhancing the content of endogenous hyaluronic acid (more visible green fluorescence – indicating stronger hyaluronic acid production). A set of relevant data shows, “Comparing the control group with the INFIHA-HYDRA experimental group, it is found that INFIHA-HYDRA can activate the expression of hyaluronan synthase by 1.45 times, thereby generating endogenous hyaluronic acid by 1.27 times; The expression of ‘aquaporin AQP3’ can enhance the ability of the epidermis to transport and absorb water.”





Illustration-Bloomage Bio-Moisturizing Baiyan INFIHA-HYDRA Moisturizing effect (expression of hyaluronic acid synthase-top, expression of aquaporin-bottom)

Applied in Bloomage Bio’s main brand “BM Muscle Life” Brown Rice Revitalizing Essence Water, experiments have proved that the brown rice fermented filtrate has the effect of “endogenous hydration and moisturizing”. Brown rice fermented filtrate can work together from multiple pathways to enhance the role of hyaluronic acid in cells and improve the ability of cells to transport and absorb water.





Illustration – Bloomage Bio BM Muscle Live Brown Rice Fermentation Filtrate “endogenous moisturizing” effect (expression of hyaluronic acid synthase – upper left, expression of hyaluronic acid receptor (CD44) – upper right, expression of aquaporin (AQP3) – lower left

Based on the high-quality development goals of the cosmetics industry, establish a product life cycle quality management system

Since the “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Cosmetics”, “Technical Guidelines for Cosmetics Safety Assessment” and other cosmetics industry policies have been promulgated and implemented, my country’s cosmetics industry has higher requirements for product safety and quality in the process of seeking high-quality development . In order to ensure the quality of cosmetics, the key is to see whether a company has a complete efficacy testing and safety assurance system when creating products. Analysis and testing and human efficacy testing are important links.

Bloomage Bio’s Shanghai skin care product R&D center has functional modules such as new technology research and development of skin care products, new formula research, production technology and process research, efficacy and clinical analysis and testing with international competitiveness, and has more than ten research and development studios , to provide scientific and technological support for the research and development management of skin care products. In 2019, the human body efficacy laboratory was established in the Shanghai R&D Center, which has a first-class efficacy testing and evaluation system in China. It can not only conduct 18 types of efficacy evaluation items listed in relevant regulations on cosmetics, but also continuously conduct new efficacy evaluation models and method development.

It is understood that functional skin care products account for the largest proportion of Bloomage Bio’s revenue.. Inside Bloomage Biotechnology, we always follow the underlying development logic of “science → technology → product → brand”, regard “two researches” (basic research and applied basic research) as the foundation of enterprise development, continue to innovate in science and technology, and empower with biotechnology Terminal product innovation, and then shape the brand to win the minds of consumers.

In the control of the production process, the clean area of ​​Bloomage Bio’s cosmetics production workshop is designed in strict accordance with the 100,000-level purification requirements, and the cleanliness level of the production environment far exceeds the legal requirements. In order to build a solid line of defense for quality management, Bloomage Biotech is equipped with complete inspection equipment and facilities in the inspection and control link, which can complete all items of cosmetic factory inspection and type inspection, including physical and chemical inspection, microbiological inspection and stability testing, to ensure that The product quality is safe and reliable, providing a strong guarantee for the timely and accurate release of products. It is reported that all functional skin care products of Bloomage Biotechnology must pass internal and third-party efficacy evaluations before they can be officially launched.





Illustration-Bloomage Bio-Moisturizing Baiyan “Brightening Stick” Secondary Polishing Essence Production Line

In addition, Bloomage has continuously strengthened the risk control of key elements such as new product introduction management, supplier management, raw and auxiliary material certification, production and manufacturing control, laboratory management, and storage and transportation management through the digital intelligence two-dimensional code traceability system. It realizes the entry of information from raw material warehousing to final product packing and delivery, and achieves direct traceability of “point” (single product) to “point” (packing container). At the same time, the company also conducts forward and reverse retrospective simulation tests every year to ensure that the entire life cycle of products after production and listing can be traced, and to implement the company’s main responsibility for product quality and safety.





Figure 6 – Digital Demonstration Workshop of Bloomage Biofunctional Skin Care Products

In the future, Bloomage Bio will continue to explore the industry’s cutting-edge synthetic biology technology, continue to innovate and cultivate, create high-quality products with ingenuity, continuously improve product strength, promote the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry, maintain the safety of consumers’ cosmetics, and enjoy a “beautiful” life.



