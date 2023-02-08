Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about I’m counting nowthe bill proposed by Agricultural credit?

Today we will see together the characteristics of this current account, his costsi advantages they disadvantagesand at the end of the review you will also find mine opinions about.

Attention!

This product can no longer be subscribed to, so the review will only be useful to those who have already subscribed to it. Also, the new offering is reviewed HERE.

The solidity of the Crédit Agricole group

This is it safe? The bank has the highest rating among banking groups operating in Italy.

Moody’s has just confirmed its A3 rating on long-term deposits, a more unique than rare case in the European and world banking panorama, where instead the large groups have paid a rather heavy bill for the subprime mortgage crisis, the credit crunch and the recent housing bubble.

In terms of safety and solidity, for I’m counting now there are no problems whatsoever as a product of one of the most solid groups in Europe.

In any case, the bank is a member of the consortium Interbank Protection Fund and therefore guarantees, both on current and deposit accounts, all sums paid up to 100,000 euros, even in the event of bank failure. Small and medium-sized savers can therefore sleep more than peacefully as regards the security of their deposits.

Account Features Now

However, this Institute does not only offer the possibility of having a deposit account, but also of using a current account (both online and offline) with rather advantageous terms.

I’m counting now in fact offers:

zero-fee account;

EasyCash, debit card a canone zero;

Nexi Classic credit card, with free fee the first year;

CrescidepositoPiù, the online deposit account with yield 1% gross* at 12 months;

24 annual withdrawals at no cost from the banks of the other circuits;

unlimited withdrawals from Credit Agricole group ATMs;

Gift certificate on Amazon.it by 150 euro for those who deposit more than €3,000 or credit their salary or pension;

for those who deposit more than €3,000 or credit their salary or pension; basic operations, such as bulletins, transfers and F24 are completely free.

This is an offer in line with the best in our country and which can certainly compete with those of other groups operating in Italy.

The possibility of having credit and debit cards

As anticipated, the institution also makes available to Conto Subito customers various options on the debit and credit card plan:

Easy Cash, ATM card at no cost;

Nexi Classic credit card, with free fee the first year.

It is therefore a complete offer also from this point of view, which allows us to have everything we need to use our banking services in absolute tranquillity.

Interests in Promotion with the Crescideposito Più deposit account

Grow deposit More it is the product designed by the group for interest-paid deposits and is reserved only for current account holders. The deposit account in question has the following characteristics:

minimum deposit of 5,000 euros;

sums that can be divested at any time;

free activation cost;

free maintenance cost;

free deposits and withdrawals;

no early repayment costs;

stamp duty charged to the customer.

I deposit accounts of Credit Agricole offer a return of 1% gross per annum. This is a deposit with rather interesting returns, especially in the light of what is happening in the area of ​​remunerated accounts, as we will see shortly.

Who is the Conto Subito offer useful for?

As you will have learned by now following Affari Miei, there is no offer that is the best for everyone, without distinction. We have to relate our needs to what the bank offers and, specifically in this case, to what the bank offers.

I’m counting now It is:

suitable for those who want an operating account, to be used both offline, through ATMs and online. The operations have very low costs (they are almost all completely free) and are immediate;

also suitable for those who want to earn something with a deposit account . The interests offered by the bank are certainly interesting, even if the “free bond” method could create some problems, especially for those who need to release only a part of the deposited sum and could find themselves having to lose almost all the interest accrued up to At that time.

. The interests offered by the bank are certainly interesting, even if the “free bond” method could create some problems, especially for those who need to release only a part of the deposited sum and could find themselves having to lose almost all the interest accrued up to At that time. certainly less suitable for those who want to invest from home. The investment platform is lacking, especially when compared to that offered by other banking groups;

less suitable for those who want a direct relationship in the branch and use little internet.

The offer is advantageous for different profiles, maybe even yours. My advice is to take Crédit Agricole’s offers into due consideration anyway because it is a product that competes with the big names in the sector such as CheBanca!, WebSella e N26.

My Business Opinions

Concluding the guide, we can only examine the IT structures of Crédit Agricole.

I’m counting now it is managed according to the highest safety standards and offers a very particular operations authorization system.

With a call from your mobile phone you can confirm transactions via the Now Banking system, which is particularly secure as it is based on a double authentication channel.

Also from this point of view the offer of I’m counting now it is more than adequate. Apart from the problem of the branches, whose capillarity is lower than that offered by the large Italian groups, there do not seem to be any contraindications in using the account offered by the French group.

If you are approaching this account, moreover, the capillarity interests you relatively because Account Now is designed to be used mainly online and, as such, it should be compared with other “native web” products.

This is an interesting account that you may choose to compare with other checking accounts to find the best deal for you.