CCTV news (news broadcast): How to achieve a sound monetary policy in 2023 that is accurate and powerful, and promote the overall improvement of economic operation? On January 8, “Stabilizing the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interview” read an exclusive interview with Guo Shuqing, Secretary of the Party Committee of the People’s Bank of China and Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Guo Shuqing said that a prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful, focusing on expanding effective demand and deepening supply-side structural reforms.

At the same time, finance must continue to ensure the investment and financing of infrastructure such as energy, transportation, and water conservancy, integrate more financial resources, support urban renewal and rural revitalization; innovate and use various financing tools, promote the improvement of investment and financing mechanisms in the social field, and accelerate social development. Make up for shortcomings in the field.

Guo Shuqing also said that by the end of last year, my country’s inclusive small and micro enterprise loan balance had exceeded 23 trillion yuan, with an average growth rate of about 25% in the past five years, much higher than other countries, and loan interest rates continued to decline. In 2023, we will continue to increase financial support for private enterprises and small and micro enterprises.

The Central Economic Work Conference proposed that we must persist in promoting high-level opening up. Guo Shuqing said that financial opening will not only help improve the quality of China‘s development, but also allow the world to share the dividends of China‘s reform and development. my country’s financial opening has entered a new stage, and the attractiveness of the financial market has continued to increase. In the future, my country will further promote financial opening up.

