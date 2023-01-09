Source title: The 11 awards of the 2022 TapTap Annual Game Awards have been announced. Do you have your favorite TA?

The TapTap Annual Game Awards is a reserved program in the game circle at the end of each year. From professional judge selection to player voting and calling, the 2022 TapTap Annual Game Awards lasted for one month. In the live broadcast of the awards show on the evening of January 7, 11 annual awards were finally presented. The dust has settled! In the past year, many outstanding mobile games have emerged in the game circle. Most of the shortlisted and award-winning games this year are independent games with artistic innovation as their selling point, but the big players are also making efforts at the same time, and various multiplayer online and old-friend games are on the list one after another. With more powerful technology and mobile phone performance, more PC ported works have joined the mobile game family, and the powerful convenience of the mobile platform allows players to experience excellent works anytime, anywhere. The 6 professional awards “Best Game”, “Best Gameplay”, “Best Vision”, “Best Narrative”, “Best Music and Sound Effects”, and “Best Independent Game” selected by this year’s awards almost covered The various components of the game. Even though this year is already recognized as a small year for games, we can still see a variety of excellent works emerging in the first round of shortlisted lists, ranging from commercial games “Magic Tower”, “Dark Zone Breakout”, “Deep Zone” From Eye of the Sky to the independent games “Sword in the Curse”, “Tribe and the Machete”, and “Adventures in the World“, games that meet different selection criteria are still selected by TapTap and professional judges with vicious eyes, and are carefully displayed in each The shelves of awards are for players to appreciate and choose. In addition to professional awards, TapTap also presented a more “new” dish for this year’s awards: “Newly upgraded player awards”! Different naming methods bring “interesting” first impressions, “Miao, Miao, “, “My old Baby”, “New storm”, “Always loved”, “Hurry up”, all by Players vote for the shortlist and winning games. The new high number of awards also means that TapTap is willing to pay attention to players’ feelings and opinions. After receiving 1.5 million votes, games such as “Neon Abyss: Infinite”, “Original God”, “Tomorrow’s Ark”, and “Terraria” successfully broke through and entered the shortlist. TapTap led the shortlisted games, players and judges to “Game Arena”, a world that advocates video games and finds fun in games. Gamers will compete for the final award in the “Arena” world seats. Please join us to witness the best players in the game world in 2022! “Dream in the Cage” won three awards: Best Game, Best Independent Game, and Best Gameplay One idea, two people, took three years, and finally won the domestic independent game “Dream in the Cage” that won many awards at home and abroad. Use your imagination and imagination to find incredible interactions, unlock the secrets in the box, and unearth and piece together the unknown stories and truths behind it. Whether it is gameplay, visuals, music, etc., it is impeccable. It has won three awards, which can be said to be well-deserved. Best Visual: Gris’ Journey A unique artistic adventure puzzle game, the player will become a hopeful little girl-Gris, learn to see her world from different perspectives, and use new abilities to discover new paths to explore. “Beautiful, healing, beautiful…” No amount of words are enough to praise the cleansing of the players’ souls brought by its painting style. TapTap buy one get one free for a limited time. Best Music Sound Effects: Mysterious Case A game that can only solve crimes through sound, “you” can “hear the voice of the past” as long as you put on headphones. Use this ability to return to the scene of the crime, follow every conversation, find out who is behind the scenes, and solve mysterious cases. The gameplay of listening to decryption is varied and interesting, the reasoning process is exciting, and it has received praise from countless players. It is hard not to award this award to TA. Best Narrative: Paper Wedding Dress 3 Mandarin Duck Debt “Paper Wedding Dress 3” is the third work of the “Paper Wedding Dress” series. It is a Chinese-style suspenseful plot puzzle game. Through the foreshadowing of the previous game, this generation of games has been pushed to a new height, and the game process of just a few hours can shape the characters to flesh and blood. The ups and downs of the plot make players feel happy, angry, sad, and happy. The Best Narrative Award is the best compliment to the game story. This year's TapTap Annual Game Awards has 5 player awards. Player voting will be launched on the entire network from December 16 to December 26, 2022. The final valid votes are 1.5 million, and more than 400,000 players participated in the voting. [Miao Ah Miao Ah]The most popular game among players "Neon Abyss: Infinity" is a domestic dungeon meat pigeon game, which has a wealth of elements such as characters, weapons, and props for free combination and matching. Players will explore the neon underground world, collect strange props, defeat demons and gods, and find the deepest treasure in the dungeon. TapTap limited-time gift pack delivery. 【Always Loved】Best continuous operation "Original God" is an adventure game produced and released by MiHoYo. Since its public beta in 2020, the popularity has not shown signs of weakening, and it is still loved by players from all over the world. In this year’s new edition, Yunjin’s “Goddess Breaking View”, Daozuma’s glorious Rongcai Festival, Sumi’s new story…all of them are impressive. The update of the game lasts forever, and my love for you will last forever. At the same time, the popular character General Raiden in “Original God” broke out from many powerful enemies. Stunning and attractive Lihua appearance, mature and lovable character design, and the top intensity level in the game are the keys to its popularity among players. Who can refuse a beautiful big sister with a knife in her chest? 【Hurry Up】Most Anticipated Game MiHoYo’s new work “Zero Zero” has received continuous attention from players since its release. Players will play the role of “ropesmith”, a special profession that guides people to explore the void. There are a large number of people in New Eridu who wish to enter the void, and they search for resources and methods to enter and exit the void with their own reasons, and the “ropesmith” is an indispensable companion for such people. Players will help them explore the void, challenge powerful enemies, fulfill their missions, and learn more about their stories in the process. 【New Storm】Player’s Favorite Game Tags Everyone is familiar with the open world, and winning the “Most Popular Game Label” this time also proves its influence. The classic game works using this design have also left a strong mark in the history of the game. Players are free to roam in a virtual world, and can freely choose when and how to complete game tasks. I believe that no matter in the past or in the future, the open world will always receive the attention and love of players. The TapTap Annual Game Awards has always wanted to recommend more good games and more game-related stories to players. The previous two sessions took the form of interviews to explore the behind-the-scenes of game production. This year, Daesang and STN Studio cooperated to present an “Arena World” version of the STN Express, in a humorous and interesting form, to “discuss (play) discuss (stalk)” hot issues in the game circle. AI painting is replacing human painters? In the process of interviewing an original artist, the little reporter from Arena was repeatedly blocked. What is he doing! A good screenwriter is a screenwriter who can throw a knife? Let’s take a look at how the famous game screenwriter Li Dadao dealt with the double blow from fans and ratings. Now the game that is full of liver and krypton is the kingly way? The producer and creative director of Infinity Legend Studio are actually blatantly drawing cakes for players. What happened to the current game industry? There are also many producers who share the story of making games Each TapTap Annual Game Awards is not a fleeting award, nor is it just a tasteless year-end summary. Gather together in the brand-new Arena World, where games and players witness each other and find the fun of games , To explore the possibility of games, “record the excitement of the game world” in order to accumulate the classics jointly bred by players and practitioners in the past year. Go to TapTap, search for “big rewards”, and participate in the event to win great gifts such as PS5 and mobile phones.

