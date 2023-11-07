Christian Thielemann and Dresden Staatskapelle Deliver Memorable Performance at National Center for the Performing Arts

Thielemann and Staatskapelle Dresden Perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts

China News Service, Beijing, November 6 – German and Austrian music leader and conductor Christian Thielemann, along with the historic Dresden Staatskapelle, delighted the Beijing audience in the recently held 2023 National Center for the Performing Arts Classical Series. Thielemann, who has previously performed at the National Center for the Performing Arts in 2012, 2013, and 2018, showcased Hindemith’s “Swan Rotor” and Richard Strauss’s “Alpine Symphony.”

The Dresden Staatskapelle, with a remarkable history of 475 years, presented a magnificent performance that resonated throughout the concert hall. Over three consecutive nights, the audience had the opportunity to experience the true prowess of the Dresden Staatskapelle, the most authentic successor of German and Austrian classical music.

Thielemann, in an interview with the media, praised the artistic atmosphere of the National Center for the Performing Arts. He expressed his joy at returning to the esteemed venue and described it as meeting a close friend. Thielemann commended the excellent acoustics of the concert hall and the seamless organization of the performers, making it a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Discussing the performance program, Thielemann highlighted the uniqueness of Strauss’s “Thus Spoke Zarathustra.” He described the opening as grand and spectacular, followed by a delicate balance between strong and weak, high and low. In contrast, “Alpine Symphony” portrays the ups and downs of life, gradually building towards a peak, experiencing setbacks, and eventually coming to a tranquil end.

In less than two months, Thielemann will conduct the 2024 Vienna New Year Concert. Delving into the world of waltzes, Thielemann stated that Johann Strauss’s waltzes usually begin with a romantic overtone, accompanied by a sense of magic and dramatic tension. As for Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier” waltz, which the Beijing audience will enjoy, Thielemann explained that the composer pays tribute to Johann Strauss through his music. He believes that waltzes, contrary to popular belief, carry a tinge of sadness, evoking nostalgic and melancholic emotions.

Thielemann expressed his gratitude for being exposed to the rehearsals and performances of exceptional musicians such as Karajan, Carl Böhm, and Eugene Yohum since his childhood. Growing up with his nation’s music allowed him to fully experience the cultural characteristics of Germany and carry forward the “German voice” as his own tradition.

Concluding their tour in China, Thielemann and the Staatskapelle Dresden will deliver an entire repertoire for the celebration of their 475th anniversary at the National Center for the Performing Arts from November 6th to 7th. The program includes Weber’s “Celebration Overture,” Wagner’s “Tannhauser Overture,” as well as Richard Strauss’s “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,” and “Der Rosenkavalier” Suite.

Share this: Facebook

X

