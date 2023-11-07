Ma’anshan Caishiji Half Marathon: Over 10,000 Runners Participate in First Large-Scale Marathon Event

Ma’anshan, Anhui Province holds half marathon event attracting over 10,000 runners at home and abroad

The 2023 Ma’anshan Caishiji Half Marathon took place on the 5th in Ma’anshan City, Anhui Province, drawing in more than 10,000 participants from both domestic and international locations. The event was led by Olympic weightlifting champion Meng Suping and Anhui diving world champion Zhou Luxin.

Marked as the first large-scale marathon in Ma’anshan, the event is certified by the China Athletics Association and organized by the Anhui Provincial Sports Bureau and the Ma’anshan Municipal People’s Government. The marathon consisted of three categories: half marathon, fitness running, and family parent-child running.

After an intense competition lasting over an hour, Fidelis Kiplimo Cheruiyot from Kenya emerged as the men’s champion in the half marathon, with a winning time of 1 hour, 04 minutes, and 59 seconds. Muleta Deyisa Felate from Ethiopia secured second place with a time of 1 hour, 05 minutes, and 58 seconds, followed by KASITIT MICHAEL LOYWALA from Kenya, who finished in 1 hour, 08 minutes, and 52 seconds to claim the third spot.

In the women’s category, Balemelay Shumet Kebede from Ethiopia clinched the championship, completing the race in 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 12 seconds. Liu Jingya from China finished second with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 08 seconds, while Pauline Jepkirul Salgong from Kenya secured third place with a time of 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Ma’anshan is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Located on the banks of the Yangtze River, the city has been a source of inspiration for numerous poets throughout history. The Caishiji Scenic Area, a national 5A tourist attraction, offers breathtaking views with its cliffs, turbulent waters, and unique rock formations.

To ensure the safety and smooth running of the marathon, a total of 1,317 security personnel and 800 volunteers were deployed. Along the track, 25 fixed medical points, 15 ambulance points, 35 medical volunteers, 18 first aid runners, and 50 portable AEDs were set up to provide immediate support if needed.

The 2023 Ma’anshan Caishiji Half Marathon not only showcased the city’s natural beauty and cultural heritage but also highlighted its commitment to organizing successful international sporting events. With participants from around the world, the marathon brought together athletes and running enthusiasts to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

