“I have a thought for the family of Nahel”, declares Rayan Cherki after the success of the Blueberries

Rayan Cherki, after the victory of Bleuets against Switzerland (4-1) on Wednesday at Euro Espoirs: “I have a thought for the family of Nahel (a 17-year-old teenager killed on Tuesday by a policeman in Nanterre). Everyone knows what happened and we also wanted to win this match for him and his family.

On the meeting itself, we first wanted to catch up with our first half against Norway. This (Wednesday) evening is a relatively successful match. Personally, as a competitor, it’s always complicated to start on the bench, but I try to bring what I can to the group, and I hope that I convinced tonight. It was also important for us to finish first. We won’t have to travel, more time to recover and we’ll be able to prepare as well as possible for the upcoming match against Ukraine (Sunday, 9 p.m., in the quarter-finals). »

