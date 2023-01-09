Home World Thailand’s sudden resumption of vaccine visa practice sparks heated debate-Thailand Chinese Net
World

Thailand’s sudden resumption of vaccine visa practice sparks heated debate-Thailand Chinese Net

by admin
Thailand’s sudden resumption of vaccine visa practice sparks heated debate-Thailand Chinese Net


[Newspaper, January 8]The Thai government suddenly announced the tightening of inbound travel measures—requiring immigrants to be vaccinated with two doses of vaccines, which sparked heated discussions among tourism industry players, who complained about the retrogression of government policies, and sent a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Prayut requesting a review. China‘s lifting of quarantine measures is expected to bring a large number of Chinese tourists back, but it is not difficult to see concerns about the outbreak of the epidemic from the actions of the Thai authorities.

Thailand still appears to have some health and safety concerns about welcoming the return of Chinese tourists. At least it can be seen from the government’s sudden announcement that it will require two doses of vaccines for people entering the country. This runs counter to the words of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, and disease control experts in Thailand.

After being informed of the measure, Phuket tourism operators reacted quickly. In addition to putting pressure on the Minister of Tourism, they are also preparing to write to Prime Minister Prayuth Prayuth to request that the decision be revoked immediately. Thailand will welcome its first batch of Chinese tourists on Monday after China announced the abolition of quarantine regulations for inbound personnel. The government’s approach is undoubtedly tightening epidemic prevention measures and setting Thailand’s tourism back.

When the Thai government released the new epidemic prevention policy, it should be adjusted in advance at the same time or at the same time, instead of suddenly announcing strict epidemic prevention measures and requiring two doses of vaccines for immigrants. Thailand has declared the new coronavirus an endemic disease and removed the requirement to provide vaccinations.

See also  When Russia loses the war, Putin and Xi Jinping will meet and attract attention | General Xi meeting | Epoch Times

It is not yet certain whether it will affect tourists who have previously purchased the itinerary, and whether some of them will be refused entry if they cannot provide proof of vaccination. It is reported that 15 Chinese airlines have requested to resume flights, and the cities involved include Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Guiyang, Kunming, Wuhan, Shanghai, Nanning, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Tianjin and Xiamen.

***All original manuscripts of “China.com Thailand” and “China Daily” new media must be fully signed, otherwise they will be investigated to the end. (Contact reprint, please add WeChat account for business cooperation: thaizhonghua)***

previous articleMa Yun and Xie Jiren’s meal attracted attention in investment and cooperation
next postThe fiscal account balance in the first two months fell by 1.3 trillion baht year-on-year

statement! All original manuscripts of “China.com Thailand” and “China Daily” new media must be fully signed, otherwise they will be investigated to the end. (Contact reprint, please add WeChat account for business cooperation: thaizhonghua)

You may also like

Чʵʩһ RCEPΪȫٷч»–

Covid, China reopens before the Lunar New Year

Prince Harry’s allegations: “Camilla was the bad guy...

Extremely warm winter sweeps through many European countries,...

2023: RCEP can promote recovery in the future...

Inbound and outbound flights at Changsha Airport resume...

Sweden’s accession to NATO blocked again – Swedish...

Russia on the attack at the end of...

Strengthen the deployment of transport capacity and encrypt...

After McCarthy’s election, Russian hawks are now betting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy