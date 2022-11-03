LONDON – “The questions to obtain British citizenship? Too difficult. So I gave up.” IS Meghan Markle to reveal it in an episode of his new podcast Archetypesduring which she confessed an unpublished background to her English life before fleeing to California with her husband principe Harry. Which, perhaps even more sensationally, even he, British from birth, would not have been able to answer various questions of general knowledge about his country.

“Oh,