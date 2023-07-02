Home » Collision between cars at the Villabate junction, two people injured: queues and inconvenience on the highway
World

Collision between cars at the Villabate junction, two people injured: queues and inconvenience on the highway

by admin
Collision between cars at the Villabate junction, two people injured: queues and inconvenience on the highway

by gds.it – ​​18 minutes ago

An accident occurred on the A19, towards Palermo, near the Villabate junction. In the collision between two cars, two people were reportedly injured slightly, according to reports from the traffic police. There are queues of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Clash between cars at the Villabate junction, two people injured: queues and inconvenience on the motorway appeared 18 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Usa, Biden signs the $ 1,900 billion anti Covid plan

You may also like

List of countries according to the number of...

President Abinader Announces First National Census of Real...

The police launched the Vihor operation, they are...

The funeral of Nahel M.

The Evolving Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Southeast...

Problem due to alcohol tourism in Palma de...

The revolt of minors in France: the average...

in Crimea, Russian vacationers- TV courier

Revolt in France. Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal: “Stop”

EU Leaders Discuss Reducing Ties with China amid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy