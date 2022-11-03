Home Technology Volcanoes, Vesuvius and Phlegraean Fields: a study calculates the probabilities of eruption
Volcanoes, Vesuvius and Phlegraean Fields: a study calculates the probabilities of eruption

Volcanoes, Vesuvius and Phlegraean Fields: a study calculates the probabilities of eruption

Producing a comparable assessment of the probability of eruption and the danger on the territory between the three Neapolitan volcanoes – Vesuvius, the area of ​​Ischia and Campi Flegrei – is possible thanks to a new statistical model which, by studying the alternation of periods of high and low activity eruptive, it allows to compare very different volcanic systems, improving the understanding of their behavior.

