Home » Acea: car registrations up 28.8% in March
Business

Acea: car registrations up 28.8% in March

by admin
Acea: car registrations up 28.8% in March

Car registrations in the European Union rose by 28.8% in March to surpass one million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported (THAT).

Battery electric cars accounted for 13.9% of new registrations in the EU, up 2.5% on the same month a year earlier.

Plug-in hybrids are losing ground in the region, falling from 8.8% market share in March 2022 to 7.2% in March 2023, the ACEA said in a press release.

See also  Work, the Milanese are the best paid Rieti bringing up the rear: lighter paychecks in 22 out of 107 provinces

You may also like

Africa: specialize special economic zones to better exploit...

Able to “absorb water” and “transform”… “Green Competition...

Study on the shortage of skilled workers: German...

Cacciari: “Schlein and Conte? If they don’t live...

Agora Energiewende: Over 90 percent of the gas...

Belen in thong, photo that makes the web...

International gold prices have fallen again, but bears...

Deutsche Bahn condemns action as “completely useless and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Investments in start-ups down by 63% in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy