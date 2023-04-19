Acea: car registrations up 28.8% in March

Car registrations in the European Union rose by 28.8% in March to surpass one million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported (THAT).

Battery electric cars accounted for 13.9% of new registrations in the EU, up 2.5% on the same month a year earlier.

Plug-in hybrids are losing ground in the region, falling from 8.8% market share in March 2022 to 7.2% in March 2023, the ACEA said in a press release.