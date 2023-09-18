Actor Liu Jin’s Furious iPhone Smash: Declaring an Apple Boycott due to ‘Domineering’ Behavior

Title: Actor Liu Jin’s iPhone Smashing Incident Sparks Controversy and Raises Questions About Apple’s After-Sales Service

In an unprecedented act of frustration, Actor Liu Jin made headlines and triggered a viral uproar after he angrily threw his iPhone 13 Pro Max at the entrance of an Apple store. This incident has ignited a heated debate about Apple’s after-sales service and raised questions about the company’s reputation for being domineering and unreasonable.

On September 17th, Liu Jin released a video statement recounting his experience with Apple’s after-sales service, which led to his drastic action. According to the actor, he purchased an iPhone 13 Pro Max from an Apple authorized store on August 16, 2022. However, on September 5, 2023, he encountered a black screen issue rendering his phone unusable. Liu Jin claims that his device had not undergone any unauthorized modifications or repairs during this period.

To his dismay, on September 13, Apple sent him an email in English, alleging that the phone had been modified by a third party without authorization. To resolve the issue, Apple demanded a payment of 6,960 yuan. Liu Jin, feeling aggrieved and betrayed by the company, decided to express his frustration by publicly discarding his iPhone.

Apple’s official support account has not yet responded to Liu Jin’s accusations, leaving room for further speculation and debate. This incident has shed light on the intricate relationship between consumers and tech giants, highlighting the importance of companies addressing customer concerns promptly and transparently.

Coincidentally, Apple’s new iPhone 15 series went on pre-sale last Friday, achieving record-breaking demand. The delivery time for the iPhone 15 in the Chinese mainland market has already been pushed back to 3-4 weeks, while the Pro Max variant requires an even longer waiting period of 6-7 weeks. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo attributes the overwhelming demand to people’s unprecedented enthusiasm for the device, surpassing even last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The drama surrounding Actor Liu Jin and his public display of frustration towards Apple’s after-sales service has become a hot topic, urging Apple to respond and address the concerns raised by its disappointed customers. How the company handles this situation will be closely observed, as it can have a significant impact on its reputation and future sales in the highly competitive tech industry.

