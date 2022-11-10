Home Business Adapted to Dimensity 9200 vivo released self-developed chip V2: SRAM power consumption dropped by 99.2%–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
This afternoon, vivo officially released the self-developed chip V2 at the dual-core x imaging technology communication conference. This chip is a new generation of imaging chips introduced at the October communication conference. The official name is V2, replacing the previous self-developed V1 and V1+. , this generation will fully adapt to the Dimensity 9200 processor.

vivo defines V2 as a low-power AI acceleration chip.The architecture has been upgraded from traditional ISP to AI-ISP, which enables high-precision AI computing with low latency and high energy efficiency.

With the improvement of the chip architecture, this new self-developed chip has a data throughput rate of 1.3 trillion bit/s, a peak energy efficiency ratio of 16.3 Tops/w, and the noise reduction effect of night scene video is 20% higher than that of the previous generation.

other aspects,The self-developed chip V2 brings a comprehensive improvement in compatibility and functionality, and greatly upgrades the on-chip memory unit, AI computing unit, and image processing unit.

vivo also proposed the FIT dual-core interconnection technology to establish a new high-speed communication mechanism between the self-developed chip V2 and the Dimensity 9200 flagship platform, enabling two chips with completely different architectures and instruction sets to complete dual-core within 1/100 of a second. The interconnection synchronization realizes the optimized coordination and high-speed collaboration of data and computing power.

Adapted to Dimensity 9200 vivo released self-developed chip V2: SRAM power consumption dropped by 99.2%

FIT dual-core interconnect technology

Thanks to the recent memory DLA (vivo self-developed AI deep learning accelerator) module and large-capacity dedicated on-chip SRAM (high-speed and low-cost cache unit), the self-developed chip V2 has re-matched the computing power capacity, computing power density and data density. Significantly increase the capacity and computing speed of the on-chip cache.

Compared with the DDR external memory design usually used by NPU,The theoretical maximum power consumption of SRAM data throughput can be reduced by 99.2%,Compared with the traditional NPU, the energy efficiency ratio is improved by 200%.

Adapted to Dimensity 9200 vivo released self-developed chip V2: SRAM power consumption dropped by 99.2%

