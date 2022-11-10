[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 09, 2022]A major murder occurred in Shangluo City, Shaanxi Province a few days ago, which shocked the outside world. This tragic incident that killed and injured 9 people was only caused by a “cherry tree”. The perpetrator killed 3 women of the Li family with an axe, and then went to several other households to kill.

On November 8, the local police reported that at about 16:20 on the 7th, an intentional homicide occurred in the Yecun community of Yecun Town, Shangzhou District, Shangluo City. Suspect Wang Mouliang (male, 56 years old, a group from Yecun Community, Yecun Town) committed the murder due to a dispute between neighbors, resulting in 7 deaths and 2 injuries. Wang Mouliang committed suicide by jumping into the river.

According to the “Phoenix Times” report, Wang Mouliang had a dispute with his neighbor Li Mouliang’s house. The branches of a cherry tree in Li’s family grew on the road. It was inconvenient for Wang Mouliang to drive a tricycle. He asked his neighbor to cut down the tree and clean it up. , but the Li family refused and scolded him.

The report mentioned that the night before the incident, Wang Mouliang used a saw to cut off the branches of the cherry tree that extended to the road. Li Mouliang’s wife “scolded Wang Mouliang’s house all night.” Villagers revealed that the two sides also fought during the quarrel.

Several villagers confirmed that on the morning of the incident, the two sides also went to the Yecun town police station, but the mediation between the two parties was unsuccessful. One of the villagers said that Li Mouliang’s wife wanted to claim 20,000 yuan (RMB, the same below), but the police station later ordered Wang Mouliang to pay 1,000 yuan.

A number of villagers revealed that the 9 people who died and 2 were injured were not relatives, but several of them were “surnamed Li”. Even a villager just passed by Li Mouliang’s house and casually persuaded him to fight, “Maybe he helped Li Mouliang’s family to speak, but was also killed by Wang Mouliang with an axe.”

Villager Liu Qiang (pseudonym) said that at six or seven in the morning, Li Mouliang went out to build a house for others. Because of that tree, the Li family scolded Wang Mouliang all night, and then went to his house to scold him. Arguing and arguing, Wang Mouliang killed Li Mouliang’s parents (about 80 years old), wife (about 60 years old), and daughter-in-law (about 40 years old).

Villager Li Jianjun (pseudonym) revealed that an old man in his 80s who he knew was also killed. “Both of them were killed. The others were killed in their 80s, some in their 70s, and a couple in their 60s. Five or six families were involved.”

Villagers revealed that among the victims, one of them was processing Chinese medicinal materials. Wang Mouliang ran to the yard, killed two, and then ran to another house to kill. After Wang Mouliang attacked the first eight people, he went to the field and killed another man in his 50s or 60s.

Witnesses said that Wang Mouliang hid the axe in his clothes. At about 17:00 on the 7th, after the last person was killed, other villagers working in the field shouted and called the police, and Wang Mouliang fled in a hurry. Finally, he jumped from the Danjiang railway bridge.

According to reports, Wang Mouliang has two daughters and his wife suffers from polio.

Many villagers said that Wang Mouliang was the pillar of the family and went out to work on the construction site in his early years. Now pull the goods and make some money. Villager Chen Hao (pseudonym) said, “He doesn’t mean that he seems to be honest, but that people are honest and have always been more safe and have never done anything bad.”

Li Jianjun said that the villagers did not think Wang Mouliang was “indiscriminate killing”. He kills with a purpose, and he runs to kill one by one.

Villager Zhang Jiasheng (pseudonym) believes that there may actually be a reason for the incident. Those minor conflicts have been going on for several years. Just because of a little thing about the cherry tree, it suddenly broke out.

The tragedy aroused public attention, and mainland netizens said: “Ferocious and brutal.” “Suicide attack.” “When will the grievances be reported?!” Well, if the mediation is meticulous, it won’t cause a tragedy!” “I hope there will be fewer such things in the future.”

Under the rule of the CCP, the connotation of “harmony is the most precious” in Chinese traditional culture has become less and less, and mainland society is full of violence. Society seems to be covered with hatred, and even fatalities are frequent.

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV on November 9 that these murders appear to be disputes between neighbors, but the frequent occurrence of such murders is extremely abnormal.

Yue Shan believes that this is mainly because the CCP destroyed people’s moral beliefs after the establishment of the government, and people’s demonic nature gradually gained the upper hand, making them cruel and brutal. And because of the inability to obtain psychological balance after personal setbacks, coupled with many other inconveniences such as ordinary people’s difficulties in life, oppressed by public power and nowhere to complain, etc., grievances and violence are inflicted on the more vulnerable. This is the Chinese people. sorrow.

