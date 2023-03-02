A new modality is being used by criminal gangs in Cali to extort and steal money from the most unsuspecting people who after being convinced end up agreeing to the claims of these criminals.

The Metropolitan Police of Cali alerted the citizens of the capital of the Valley alerted about this modus operandi indicating that the key is to cut off communication with the extortionists and not provide them with personal information so that they can commit their crime.

“False service” is the name of this new form of crime whose purpose of criminals is to extort their victims.

“Criminals request services or quotes in places far from the urban area and even, with deficiency in the telephone signal. Once the victims arrive at the place, they communicate with them demanding not only money, but also contacts of relatives whom they threaten with the same economic claims”, detailed the cali police.

“They use the trust of friends and family to receive the money, the product of extortion; this in their bank accounts or drafts with their personal data. This makes them one more piece of extortion networks and is classified as a crime“. This was stated by Major Carlos Armando Jaime Mora, commander of the Cali Gaula.

Police revealed that, for the most part, these calls come from prisons and although criminals are deprived of their liberty, they do not act alone.

