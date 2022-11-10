Meta will also fire in Italy. The company confirms this, but for now it has not specified the number of employees who could be affected by the cut decided by the holding. But according to what union sources tell Italian Tech, 22 employees could lose their jobs in the next few hours. All would be permanent contracts, hired in Milan. Profiles assumed with the collective agreement of the advanced tertiary sector.

Last night Meta would communicate its decisions to the Italian trade unions with a letter signed by the head of the holding company in Italy, Luca Colombo. Today the first meetings between trade unions and employees will be held. While in the coming days the workers’ associations will meet the company.

Work “It’s a sad day, I was fired”: Meta employees’ social media messages by Arcangelo Rociola

November 10, 2022



“At the moment we cannot determine the exact number of redundant employees in Italy,” a Meta spokesperson told Italian Tech in the morning. “We will work closely with the trade unions and start a collective consultation in the coming months. The one provided to the unions is not the final number but represents a potential number of people involved ”.

17% of Meta employees in Italy are at risk

It appears that Meta currently has 130 employees in Italy. If the numbers are confirmed, the possible layoffs could affect 17% of the staff. Profiles who have so far worked in human resources, marketing and communication.

Yesterday Zuvkerberg’s announcement in a letter to staff: “I have decided to reduce the size of our team by approximately 13% and to separate ourselves from 11,000 talented employees.” And again: “I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got to this point. I know it is difficult for everyone and I am particularly sorry for the people affected, “he added. Until yesterday, Meta did not specify the geographical or sectoral breakdown of the job cuts.

The analysis Because Mark Zuckerberg fired 11,000 people by Arcangelo Rociola

09 November 2022



Today the first details. The layoffs actually affect all divisions, from Facebook and Instagram to the WhatsApp messaging service. But employees who develop the metaverse, the parallel universe that should be the future of the Internet, will also be affected. Hiring is also frozen until the end of March 2023. The layoffs decided by Meta are the most substantial made so far by US technology companies. They are added to those already decided by Twitter (2,500), Stripe (1,100) and to the hiring block already arranged by Amazon and Apple.