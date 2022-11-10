First nine months of the year with a slight slowdown on 2021 for ESPRINET, a leading group in Southern Europe in consulting, in the sale and rental of technological products and in IT security, which today approved the Interim Management Report at 30 September 2022, prepared in compliance with the IFRS international accounting standards.

In particular, revenues from contracts with customers amounted to 3,217.7 M €, + 0% (9M 21: 3,210.8 M €); adjusted EBITDA of € 54.4 million, -6% (9M 21: € 57.9 million); Net profit of 23.3 M €, -18% (9M 21: 28.6 M €). Alessandro Cattani, CEO of ESPRINET: “We close the first nine months of the year with results that confirm the structural budget setting for 2022. The first half saw a challenging comparison with 2021, which had enjoyed consumer demand still sustained combined with good product availability, both critical factors in the first part of 2022 ″.