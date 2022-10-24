Apple already has 5 titanium-related patents: ready for the titanium case of the iPhone 15 Ultra

In addition to the iPhone 14, Apple also released an Ultra product for consumers for the first time at this year’s fall conference, the Apple Watch Ultra.

As it’s named, the specs of the new product are also very Ultra, with Apple going straight to a titanium case that’s considerably more sturdy.

According to the latest overseas news,Apple will also introduce the Ultra name to its mobile phone product line next year,The iPhone 15 Ultra was launched for the first time, and a titanium case was also introduced.

It is reported that Apple currently has five titanium-related patents that have been published or authorized.Including “titanium nitride surface with natural titanium color”, “textured surface for titanium parts”, “titanium parts with sandblasted surface texture”, etc., the abstract shows that the above-mentioned patents are mainly applied to portable electronic device casings.

In other words, Apple has actually prepared enough for the titanium casing of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The biggest advantage of titanium alloy is the combination of lightness and strength. The weight is only slightly heavier than the aluminum alloy material on the iPhone 14, but the strength is very high, and it is stronger than the stainless steel material of the iPhone 14 Pro.It can be said that it is the perfect choice for the current flagship mobile phone frame.

But it is worth noting that although titanium alloys look full of advantages, they have a fatal disadvantage when used in consumer products-the price is too expensive.

It is reported that the price of titanium alloy in metal is second only to silver, which will lead to extremely high cost. For example, the configuration of Apple Watch Ultra is not much different from that of Apple Watch S8, but the price is more than 6,000 yuan.

From this point of view, the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra may exceed 15,000 yuan, discouraging most users.