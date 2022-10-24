On the opening day of the prayer meeting for peace organized by the Saint-Echidé group in Rome on the 23rd, the Italian President, the French President and Cardinal Zuppi, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, all made speeches. The Pope will travel to the Colosseum on October 25 for a peace prayer meeting.

(Vatican News Network)The International Gathering of Prayer for Peace organized by St. Edgard’s group kicked off on the afternoon of October 23 at the New Town Convention Center in Rome. Pope Francis specifically mentioned the event when he led the faithful to recite the Angelus that day. “Prayer is the power of peace,” he said. The Pope also said that he will go to the Colosseum on October 25 to “join other churches and groups of the Christian faith, as well as representatives of the world‘s religious leaders, to pray for peace in Ukraine and the world“.

The theme of this international gathering was “Cry for Peace”, which started with a speech by Riccardi, founder of St. Echid. Later, Italian President Mattarella delivered a speech at the gathering. “The challenge is always the same: the need to persevere in the path of peace through the joint efforts of international groups that value dialogue, negotiation, and the use of diplomatic channels where there is war,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Cardinal Zuppi, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Bologna, as well as the French Rabbi and the Secretary-General of the World Islamic Federation attended the gathering and delivered speeches. Card Zuppi stressed that “a man who seeks peace only for himself cannot make peace”. “Dialogue is the path to peace”.

