Home » Adidas wants to sell “Yeezy” shoes and donate money
Business

Adidas wants to sell “Yeezy” shoes and donate money

by admin
Adidas wants to sell “Yeezy” shoes and donate money

Adidas wants to bring the billion-dollar remainders of the “Yeezy” shoes designed by scandal rapper Kanye West onto the market after all. The new AdidasCEO Björn Gulden announced the temporary solution at the general meeting on Thursday in Fürth: The sporting goods company will sell parts of the goods and donate money to organizations that West has harmed with his statements. “Burning the goods is not the solution,” said Gulden. Adidas terminated the contract with West, who now calls himself “Ye”, in October. This had repeatedly provoked, most recently with anti-Semitic statements. Since then, millions of “Yeezy” shoes with a sales value of 1.2 billion euros have been in stock, which have already been produced but whose sale has been put on hold.

See also  New Honda NT1100. The first 'touring-crossover' of the Casa dell'Ala is born

You may also like

Developing solutions together – Agility is also in...

Fico-Farinetti, palaces around the Disneyland of food: speculation...

China’s Consumer Inflation Hits Lowest in More Than...

Gulf diplomacy to the test of the crisis...

Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.25...

Cool, Farinetti builds tower blocks around the Disneyland...

Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital will...

BoE: interest rates up by 25 basis points

New heating – ban plan triggers boom for...

This is how Wall Street is “hiding” the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy