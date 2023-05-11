Adidas wants to sell “Yeezy” shoes and donate money

Adidas wants to bring the billion-dollar remainders of the “Yeezy” shoes designed by scandal rapper Kanye West onto the market after all. The new AdidasCEO Björn Gulden announced the temporary solution at the general meeting on Thursday in Fürth: The sporting goods company will sell parts of the goods and donate money to organizations that West has harmed with his statements. “Burning the goods is not the solution,” said Gulden. Adidas terminated the contract with West, who now calls himself “Ye”, in October. This had repeatedly provoked, most recently with anti-Semitic statements. Since then, millions of “Yeezy” shoes with a sales value of 1.2 billion euros have been in stock, which have already been produced but whose sale has been put on hold.