Free parking for commuters saves tens of thousands of car journeys to Dresden

The Park+Ride car park at the train station in Ottendorf-Okrilla has saved around 90,000 car journeys in the 15 years of its existence. As the Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) announced on Thursday, this is the result of an evaluation of the company’s passenger data.

There are 20 free parking spaces at the Ottendorf-Okrilla train station. On average, 60 percent of them are occupied during the day, according to the VVO. At the end of 2019, sensors were installed in the parking lot so that commuters can see the current occupancy of the parking spaces can also check online.

The station is served all day by regional train 33. According to the transport association, trains run hourly to Königsbrück and Dresden.

