Ferland Mendy back in training with Real Madrid

Mendy’s season has been plagued by injuries. Since January 26, he has only participated in one match with Real, against Barça at the end of March where he had played only 28 minutes. His absence was made up for by the repositioning of Eduardo Camavinga as left-back, where the former Rennais has been shining in recent weeks. A return as a starter seems difficult for the side and his repeated physical glitches are hampering the Madrid leaders for the contract extension.