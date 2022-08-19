Gianmarco Tamberi continues to jump into gold. Having failed the appointment with the glory at the World Championships of Eugene, he redeems himself in Munich, illuminating the evening and recovering the European title of the high jump with the measure of 2, 30. The blue has imposed himself with authority and, after having signed the success, overcoming the winning measure at the first attempt, he went to celebrate with his future wife, showing everyone the gesture of the wedding ring. Later he failed on 2, 32 and 2, 33, but only for fun, with the gold medal in his pocket.

«It’s fantastic, the rain complicated my plans at the beginning, but I said to myself: it’s the last real race of the year and so I’ll give it all. In the end I’m happy, it wasn’t an easy year. Then in two weeks I’ll marry Chiara, the woman of my life », said“ Gimbo ”.

It is the second gold medal for Italy at the Munich review, after Jacobs’s in the 100: it is the same magical combination of Tokyo, and the coincidence sounds a good omen for the 4×100 relay that will be back on track this morning the blue Olympic sprinter. Even for him and for the other Italian relay runners, there will be anyway to deal with the bad weather that wet the track yesterday, affecting the performance of those who had to take a run and detach on the platform from the top.

And in these conditions Tamberi’s upper class emerged, then irrepressible in its post-gold celebrations. The cool and humid Olympiastadion evening showed a Filippo Tortu in great shape: the blue qualified for the final of the 200 meters, winning his own semifinal with a time of 20 «29. That of the blue is the third time of qualification, out of eight. »Tomorrow the British are the favorites for the podium. I will have to play my best race ever for a medal, but I can do better than tonight ». It is the first comment of Filippo Tortu -. It wasn’t the race I wanted. The start was not optimal, but I am calm. Today I will sell my skin dearly: it will be the most important race of the year, as in the morning it will be for my teammates in the relay », he concluded, confirming that he will not be part of the 4×100 quartet. La Fidal has formalized the names of the relay runners. Jacobs, Tamberi’s golden twin, after having received the green light from the federal medical staff, made himself available for tomorrow morning: Italy will run in the second battery at 10, 10 with Lorenzo Patta, Jacobs in fact, Matteo Melluzzo and Chituru Ali. The 4×100 women will instead be formed by Zaynab Dosso, Gloria Hooper, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese. Lorenzo Benati, Vladimir Aceti, Brayan Lopez and Pietro Pivotto among men; Anna Polinari, Raphaela Lukudo, Virginia Troiani and Alice Mangione among women, will form the 4×400 relay. Returning to the track, Dalia Kaddari qualified for the final of the 200, fourth in the semifinal in 23 ”06, a time that earned her the repechage. Fausto Desalu, on the other hand, was unable to qualify for the final of the 200. “His” semifinal, the first match of a program delayed by the heavy storm at the Olympiastadion, was won by the British Hughes in 20 »21; the blue finished fourth in 20 «48, which did not allow him to be repechage. »I’m sorry – the first words of the relay Olympian – because the final was within my reach». Bravo Pietro Arese who, in the final of the 1500s, obtained the fourth place, at the end of a very well disputed race. The blue was preceded by the Norwegian Ingebrigtsen (gold, in 3’32 “76), by the British Heyward (silver, in 3’34” 44) and by the Spanish Garcia (bronze, in 3’34 “88). For Arese an excellent 3’35 ”00, fourth Italian time ever. Less for Larissa Iapichino in the long run: the blue stopped in fifth place, jumping 6.62 meters.