Adjust supply chain layout?Tim Cook says Apple will use chips from TSMC’s Arizona plant

appleApple’s equipment is highly dependent on the global industrial chain, but recently Apple CEO Cook, who is proficient in supply chain management, is readjusting Apple’s industrial layout, especially chips, the core of hardware products.componentsWill rely more on local manufacturing products. He said at a recent Arizona event that Apple will buy chips located in the Arizona factory that will be used in Apple’s hardware devices.

Apple’s chips are currentlyiPhone The A16 on the 14 series, or the M1 and M2 on the Mac and iPad products, are mainly purchased fromTSMCManufactured products in Taiwan, but as TSMC builds a factory in Arizona, Apple should give TSMC more market share in chip orders for the Arizona factory.

According to previous news, TSMC plans to build two factories in Arizona. The first factory is located in Phoenix and is expected to be put into production before 2024, and the second factory may be officially launched in 2026. TSMC stated that after full operation, the factory will produce 600,000 wafers per year to meet the annual demand of the United States. In addition to Apple,AMDandNvidiaIt will also be an important customer of these TSMC Arizona fabs.

