Technology

by admin
When NVIDIA released the RTX 40 series graphics card, it brought you the RTX version of “Portal with RTX (Portal)”, and it will be upgraded for free for everyone starting today, December 8.

The hardware requirements of the game have been announced earlier, and the requirements are not low. RTX 3060 + DLSS2 is required for 1080p 30fps, RTX 3080 + DLSS2 is required for 1080p 60fps, and RTX 4080 + DLSS3 is required for 4K 60fps The hardware specs are up.

The actual performance of the game has been released on the TPU website recently. The test will be divided into 1080p, 2K and 4K resolutions, and the highest quality and RTX effects will be tested. It can be seen from the results that this may be the most hardware-intensive game in recent years. Turning on Ray Tracing at 1080p has made a bunch of high-end graphics cards unable to reach 30fps. Only RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 can exceed 60fps.

When it comes to 4K + Ray Tracing quality, even RTX 3080 and RX 6950 XT only have 1 FPS. If DLSS is not turned on, the RTX 4090 is only 26 FPS.

Even with DLSS2 / DLSS3 turned on, there are only 4 graphics cards that can exceed 30 FPS, and RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are only 45 FPS and 64 FPS respectively. I don’t know if the game has not been optimized or it is really a new generation of graphics card killer.

