Here it is again. The wolf reappeared on the hills between Combai and Miane, along provincial road 36. It was 9 on Wednesday morning when, shortly after the church of Sant’Antonio, the carnivore was intercepted as it was leaving a row of vineyards and moved towards the forest which is nearby. Two passing motorists allegedly filmed it.

It was last September when the animal made its first appearance in Miane, among other things with a bloody sequel: a deer killed in the center, in the middle of the street. The sad discovery had then been made by the residents of via IV Novembre, about half a kilometer from the town hall of Miane. A few days earlier another carcass had been found in via Carmine, in a meadow next to the road that leads to the well-known Sanctuary of the Carmine. The depredations were immediately attributed to wolves, which for some years now have populated the Pre-Alps between Valbelluna and the Treviso foothills. In fact, they have also been sighted both in Valdobbiadene and, on the other side, on the mountains of Revine and Visentin. It is probably the same herd that moves further and further downstream, not finding roe deer or deer at high altitude. In the spring a pack of five wolves had been spotted crossing the Piave between the two tunnels of Vas, on the border with Segusino.

In spring, on the other hand, there was a greater presence of deer, roe deer and wild boar in the area; therefore, the pursuit of predators is inevitable. To reassure the population, information meetings have been held for some time along the foothills. The invitation is not to let fear take hold, but rather to secure pets and farms. As also invited by the regional councilor Giampaolo Bottacin who lives in Miane. «You can also coexist with wild animals, after a control action and, where the presence is excessive, containment; action under study in these weeks.