Business

As the release time of Mate 50 approaches, more and more information about it is revealed. Do you have any plans to buy this new phone?

Now, some netizens have released the renderings of the so-called Mate 50 Pro. The overall feeling is similar to the previously exposed renderings. It still uses the star ring lens module design, but a golden circle is added around it, with a plain leather body. It still looks advanced.

also,There are also netizens who released a promotional image of the Mate 50 Pro. The information shows that it will go on sale at 0:00 on September 10. Among them, 8+256 is 4999 yuan, 12+256 is 5499 yuan, and 12+512 is 5999 yuan. Some netizens Said, if it is really this price, is it the rhythm of selling out?

Of course, the authenticity of the above news has not been confirmed yet, but it is certain that the Mate 50 will be a series, which should contain 4 new models.

If this is the case, it is not ruled out that Huawei will, like Apple, price the Mate 50 series in a step-by-step manner, and it was previously reported that Huawei added orders for the Mate 50 in July this year, and the order volume exceeded 20%.

This time, Huawei will launch four new models, among which the Huawei Mate 50E will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, and the Huawei Mate 50/Mate 50 Pro/Mate 50 RS will use the Snapdragon 8+ (4G) processor. The 50-megapixel main camera, and the Mate 50 Pro will use a new variable aperture technology.

The autumn launch of Huawei Mate 50 series and all-scenario new products will be officially held on September 6, with the theme of “break of dawn, meet at the peak”.

