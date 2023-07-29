Advertising and disinformation, the companies that earn with the contents generated by ChatGpt are growing

MILANO – Will Artificial Intelligence Replace Human Work? It seems that in the advertising industry this is starting to happen. In fact, there are companies that generate an enormous quantity of content with AI for advertising purposes and from which they manage to monetize thanks to their publication on low-quality news container sites, in turn generated by artificial intelligence, which operate mainly without human supervision.

Recent research by disinformation monitoring company NewsGuard identified 141 large companies, including banks and tech giants, that are already populating such sites.

