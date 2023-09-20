Home » Aeromexico Suspends Flights between Mexico City and Palmerola, Leaving Guatemala without Direct Connection
Aeromexico to Suspend Flights between Mexico City and Palmerola, Leaving Guatemalan Airport without Direct Connection to Mexico

In a recent update to its reservation systems, Aeromexico has announced that its flights between Mexico City airport (AICM) and Palmerola (XPL), which serves Tegucigalpa for international flights, will be suspended. This decision will leave the Guatemalan airport without a direct connection to Mexico starting October 28.

Currently, Aeroméxico operates flights to Palmerola three times a week using Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 99 passengers. The airline began operations in Tegucigalpa on April 7, 2022, with this aircraft and frequency.

According to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), from April 2022 to July 2023, these flights have transported 18,333 passengers with an average occupancy rate of 47%.

Despite the suspension of flights to Palmerola, Aeroméxico will continue operating in Honduras, but from San Pedro Sula International Airport (SAP). On this route, the airline offers a daily flight using Embraer 190 aircraft. According to AFAC, during the first seven months of the year, Aeroméxico transported 26,090 passengers with an occupancy rate of 67%.

Passengers who have reservations after the suspension date for flights to Palmerola will have the option to modify their reservations to fly from San Pedro Sula or request a refund of the ticket price.

Palmerola International Airport has experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic during the first half of 2023, registering a total of 371,757 travelers between arrivals and departures. This represents a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when 259,496 travelers were counted. The airport is expected to exceed 800,000 travelers by the end of the year.

In addition to Aeroméxico, six other airlines operate in Palmerola, connecting the airport with 10 cities in Central America, North America, and soon South America. These airlines include American Airlines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, Iberojet, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines.

The suspension of Aeromexico flights to Palmerola will impact the travel options for passengers between Mexico City and Tegucigalpa, but alternative options are available through other airlines at Palmerola International Airport.

