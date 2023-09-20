US military aid to Ukraine at risk in event of government shutdown, warns Pentagon

US Military Aid to Ukraine at Risk in the Event of US Government Shutdown

In a worrying development, a Pentagon spokesman has warned that US military aid and training to Ukrainian forces could be disrupted if a US government shutdown occurs. The delivery of equipment and ongoing training programs for Ukrainian troops could be affected due to personnel layoffs and the suspension of non-essential activities, as explained by Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood.

The Pentagon will still have access to equipment from its own stockpile, which is the primary source of equipment sent to Ukraine. However, the timing and delivery of this equipment could be jeopardized if the government shuts down. This could have a significant impact on the critical counteroffensive that Ukrainian troops are currently engaged in against Russia.

Furthermore, the implementation of aid provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) could also be affected. This program has funded the production of key equipment, including Abrams tanks, and training programs such as F-16 pilot training. The United States is scheduled to deliver 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks and hopes to provide Ukrainian pilots with F-16 pilot training soon. However, these plans may be delayed or hindered due to the potential government shutdown.

The Pentagon would also be unable to sign new contracts with defense companies for the delivery of additional equipment under the USAI if a shutdown occurs. This could further complicate the situation and leave Ukrainian forces without the necessary resources to effectively combat Russian aggression.

The US government is on the brink of a shutdown, as lawmakers have acknowledged that there may not be enough time to pass all 12 appropriations bills before the September 30 deadline. While a short-term solution is being sought to extend negotiation time, it remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached in time to prevent a shutdown.

The Pentagon released guidance last week on how the US military will continue to operate in the event of a shutdown. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has the authority to make exceptions to the shutdown policy if deemed necessary for national security. However, the potential impact on crucial military aid to Ukraine remains a cause for concern.

The situation highlights the vulnerability of international aid programs and the detrimental consequences of political gridlock. As tensions persist between Ukraine and Russia, any disruption to US support could have dire implications for the conflict and the stability of the region as a whole.

