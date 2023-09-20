Actor Kevin Costner Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife More Than Prenup Stipulates in Divorce Settlement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have finally reached an agreement in their highly publicized divorce case. After several months of legal battles, Costner has ultimately given in to Baumgartner’s requests, agreeing to pay her a substantial sum of money that exceeds what was stipulated in their prenuptial contract.

According to TMZ, Baumgartner signed a three-page agreement after being informed by a judge that their prenuptial agreement would be enforced. If she had chosen to appeal, Baumgartner would have been required to repay Costner more than a million dollars as well as cover his attorney’s fees.

While the exact details of the settlement are undisclosed, it has been confirmed that Baumgartner’s request for $850,000 in attorney fees has been ruled out. However, she will receive more than what was initially stated in the prenup.

In a joint statement, Kevin and Christine Costner expressed their amicable resolution and mutual agreement regarding their divorce process, without divulging further details.

Over the past four months, the former couple has appeared in court to address various aspects of their separation and asset division. These discussions included matters such as Baumgartner’s timeline for moving out of their Santa Barbara home in California and child support payments for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage, with a representative for Costner stating that circumstances beyond his control had led to the dissolution of their marriage. The representative also requested privacy for Costner, Baumgartner, and their children during this challenging time.

During a court trial in late August, a judge determined that Kevin would pay $63,209 in monthly child support to Christine, matching the amount he proposed. This figure was significantly lower than her initial request of $175,057, which exceeded the provisional order of $129,755.

Expressing concerns about being ordered to pay support above the needs of his children, Costner revealed his intention to spend more time with them. He also mentioned contemplating his obligations versus his desires for the future.

The divorce marks a significant milestone for Costner, who has a history of multiple marriages and past relationships. Prior to his relationship with Baumgartner, he was often associated with the reputation of being a womanizer. However, their relationship seemed to bring stability to Costner’s life.

Despite initial doubts due to their considerable age difference, Costner and Baumgartner managed to overcome their differences and build a life together. The couple endured a brief separation before reconciliation, leading to their 18-year love story.

While the details of their divorce settlement remain undisclosed, this conclusion brings an end to a contentious legal battle between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife.

