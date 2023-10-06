Home » Africa: agricultural mechanization, Ice Agency organizes B2B in Johannesburg for Italian companies
Africa: agricultural mechanization, Ice Agency organizes B2B in Johannesburg for Italian companies

Ice, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, in collaboration with The European House Ambrosetti, has announced the organization of a B2B event focused on agricultural mechanization in Sub-Saharan Africa. The event will be held on 9-10 November 2023, at the Marriott Melrose Arch Hotel in Johannesburg, in conjunction with the 10th Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue.

The initiative includes bilateral meetings between Italian companies and delegations from South Africa, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Companies that join the initiative will also have the opportunity to participate in the plenary sessions of the CEO Summit.

The 10th Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue will take place on November 9th, from 8.30am to 5.30pm, followed by a Gala Dinner organized by The European House Ambrosetti. Bilateral meetings are scheduled for November 10th, from 9.00 to 13.00.

The official language for meetings and works will be English. An interpreting service is not provided. Participation in the event is free, but travel and accommodation costs will be borne by the companies.

Interested companies must complete an online form by October 23, 2023 and ensure they have received the participation regulations and other information documents via email.

For further details, you can consult the information circular or contact the email address coll.industriale@ice.it. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

