Africa: director of Africa and Business at Agrilevante 2023, Italy is an excellent partner for mechanization

The partnership between the countries of the north and south of the Mediterranean is one of the key elements to unleash their production potential, said Gianfranco Belgrano, editorial director of Africa e Affari, during a conference on the prospects of agriculture in North Africa during the Agrilevante fair in Bari.

“When it comes to mechanization processes,” added Belgrano, “Italy has a lot to offer thanks to an industry that is characterized by high international standards. It is a path that still presents some complexities, but it is a possible and necessary path for the valorization of the agricultural economies of North Africa”. The Italian industry already meets a significant share of the machinery needs in the region: in 2022 alone, Made in Italy guaranteed 10% of the demand for technologies in Egypt, 27.5% in Tunisia and 26% in Morocco.

On the occasion of Agrilevante 2023 Africa e Affari edited, thanks to the numbers provided by FederUnacoma, a publication dedicated to opportunities in the region.

