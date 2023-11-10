Home » Africa e Affari celebrates its tenth anniversary in Rome
Africa e Affari celebrates its tenth anniversary in Rome

The bet on Africa is a winner: this is the motto chosen on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the economic monthly Africa e Affari, which will be sanctioned by a conference on 15 November at the headquarters of the Italian Geographical Society, in Rome.

“Ten years later – write the organizers -, we can say that the narrative on the African continent is starting to change. Alongside a story of ‘traditional’ Africa, so to speak, a narrative of economic, social and political development, as well as impressive demographic growth, is beginning to emerge”.

The meeting will include interventions by some of the main protagonists of the Italy-Africa relationship to share their vision of the future, including Mario Giro, former Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrew Dabalen, chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, and Lorenzo Galanti, General Director of the ICA Agency.

The speakers will address the growing economic and political link between Europe, the Gulf and Africa, they will analyze the expectations of the African economic world with respect to Italy and they will open a window on Africa in Italy by talking about diaspora, perceptions and new generations, collecting analyses, thoughts, reflections on the ten years that have just passed and on the ten years to come.

The conference is scheduled to start at 10 am. To participate, fill in the following form:

Read our issue especially dedicated to 10 years of Africa and Business:

