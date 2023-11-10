MinaLima at Lucca Comics – Mondo Japan

Martina Puglisi



Cosplayer from Turin, always passionate about Japanese culture, tiptoed into the cosplay world in 2011, immediately obtaining numerous victories at the major Italian events, even if her only aim has always been to have fun. Currently, after various courses and specializations, she has also dedicated herself to the world of photography and video shooting. He has been collaborating for many years with the Cosplay on Air Group of which he is the Artistic Director, since 2016 he has also been part of a group of which he is the representative “Cosmile”, which tries to exploit the passion for cosplay for a just cause, namely to bring a smile in costume to those children who live difficult realities, together with all those kids who made themselves available for this project. Cosplayer Torinese, always passionate about Japanese culture, enters the world of cosplay on tiptoe in 2011, immediately gaining numerous victories at the major Italian events, even though his sole purpose has always been to have fun. Currently, after several courses and specializations, she has also dedicated herself to the world of photography and video shooting. He has been collaborating for many years now with the Cosplay on Air Group of which he is the Artistic Director, since 2016 he is also part of a group of which he is the “Cosmile” referent, who seeks to exploit the passion of cosplay for a just cause, that is that to bring a smile in costume to those children who live difficult realities, together with all those kids who have made themselves available for this project. He also collaborates and is part of the “Cospa Family”, an association that organizes cosplay events, including the “Torino Comics”. Cosplayer Torinese, always passionate about Japanese culture, enters the world of cosplay on tiptoe in 2011, immediately gaining numerous victories at the major Italian events, even though his sole purpose has always been to have fun. Currently, after several courses and specializations, she has also dedicated herself to the world of photography and video shooting. He has been collaborating for many years now with the Cosplay on Air Group of which he is the Artistic Director, since 2016 he is also part of a group of which he is the “Cosmile” referent, who seeks to exploit the passion of cosplay for a just cause, that is that to bring a smile in costume to those children who live difficult realities, together with all those kids who have made themselves available for this project.

Share this: Facebook

X

