African businesses and Internet users in Africa are not sufficiently informed on how to mitigate cyber threats: KnowBe4 2023 Report on Cyber ​​Threats in Africa highlights.

KnowBe4, which specializes in information technology security issues, conducted a survey in Africa, specifically Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Nigeria and South Africa. The report examines key cybersecurity and awareness metrics. It is based on the observations of 800 people interviewed.

Surveys show that one in three employees may click on a suspicious link or email or access a fraudulent claim. Furthermore, only 29% of those questioned said they were concerned about cybercrime. According to the report, distractions and multitasking (38%) and lack of awareness or training (52%) are the top reasons employees make these security mistakes.

In a landscape dominated by mobile transactions and connections, less than 30% of respondents describe themselves as “very concerned” about cybercrime, while the risk of cryptocurrency scams, social engineering attacks, ransomware and phishing remains consistently high. The study found that 34% of respondents believed they could recognize a security incident if they saw one.

“Digital device usage, digital skills and connectivity were a priority for the survey to fully understand device usage, risk perception and the most used apps on these devices,” says Anna Collard, senior vice president, Content Strategy, by KnowBe4 Africa.

The survey revealed that WhatsApp is widely used in Africa for business, more than in other developed countries, but there is a lack of indications and corporate awareness of its risks. This highlights the importance of ensuring that users understand the threats and know how to use them safely.

The report also found that respondents failed to correctly identify common cybersecurity threats such as ransomware (43%). Fortunately, the majority (60%) understand what two-factor authentication is, and 62% are able to determine an appropriate password.

“The report highlights that African businesses and internet users are not sufficiently informed about how to mitigate cyber threats, a situation that leaves them vulnerable. This intensifies the need for training and awareness programmes,” Anna Collard points out.

KnowBe4 Africa is based in South Africa, in Cape Town. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

