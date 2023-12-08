Home » Africa: millionaire contribution from Italy to climate and energy policies
Italy has announced a financial commitment of five million euros to the Special Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (Sefa) to contribute to the continent’s sustainable energy future.

This was reported by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, from which we learn that the contribution was announced by the Deputy Minister of the Environment Vannia Gava during an event promoted by Res4Africa Foundation and GSE on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate conference in course in Dubai.

The event entitled “Gearing up Africa’s energy transition by conductive policy and legislative frameworks” focused on the design and implementation of a reform program for the electricity sector that takes into account the need to mobilize private sector investments to accelerate a sustainable transformation of the electricity sector in Africa, and the role that technical assistance programs play in this acceleration.

“This new contribution of 5 million euros to Sefa strengthens the attention that the Italian Government dedicates to Africa, a geographical region of priority importance for the energy and climate policies of our country,” said Gava, adding that the commitment underlines Italy’s continued dedication to promoting sustainable energy development in Africa. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

