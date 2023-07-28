Africa: nearly 500 new hotels planned or under construction across the continent

It is the first time that the number of hotels planned for sub-Saharan Africa exceeds 300, reflecting a rebound in market confidence after the pandemic. This is the analysis provided in the annual report of the Nigerian group W Hospitality Group, which, based on a survey of 45 international and African hotel chains, surveyed a hotel development pipeline of 307 hotels and 47,750 rooms in the region at the beginning of 2023. According to the analysis, of those projects, approximately 58% are already under construction.

Looking at the sub-Saharan African regions, West Africa has the largest pipeline with 20,932 chambers planned or under construction. East Africa follows with 14,911 rooms planned or under construction.

As for Nigeria, it is the single largest market for new hotel developments, with 42 hotels and 6,772 rooms in the pipeline. During 2022, 11 new agreements were signed for hotel developments in Nigeria, of which four are managed by Marriott International. The year also saw two hotel openings.

Ethiopia has the second largest hotel development pipeline, with 33 hotels and 6,129 rooms planned or under construction. Other markets with significant hotel pipelines include Kenya (25 hotels and 3,729 rooms), Cape Verde (14 and 3,660 rooms) and South Africa (21 hotels and 2,768 rooms). The report notes that the number of planned hotels in Cape Verde is higher than the African average, with 261 rooms, compared with an average of 175 rooms for the entire pipeline total for the continent.

Africa as a whole had a hotel development pipeline of 482 hotels and 84,427 rooms as of early 2023, with Egypt the largest market (103 hotels and 24,944 rooms).

The city with the most projects in sub-Saharan Africa is Addis Ababa (4,508 rooms), followed by Lagos (3,525) and Nairobi (3,161).

The hotel chain with the largest development pipeline in Africa as of March 2023 was US-based Marriott International with 123 properties, followed by France’s Accor with 89.

Radisson Hotel Group also recently revealed plans for seven new hotels in Africa, adding a total of 1,400 rooms, including developments in Kenya, Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria, South Africa and Réunion. The company aims to grow its presence in Africa to 150 hotels within the next five years, up from 100 hotels today. Its new projects for Sub-Saharan Africa revealed this year include: a newly built 249-room hotel and convention center in Abuja, Nigeria, located adjacent to the Presidential Palace in the Maitama district; a newly built 462-room beach resort hotel with conference facilities in Banjul, The Gambia, scheduled to open in 2025; a newly built 62-room hotel due to open in Lagos (Nigeria) at the end of 2025.

In June, Marriott International also announced the signing of five new agreements in Africa: in Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana and Ethiopia. Three of the deals involved the conversion of existing hotels. The company commented that while there is still demand for new construction projects, it is currently seeing an increase in conversion opportunities. Two new hotels are planned for Botswana (opening 155 rooms in 2026) and Abuja, Nigeria (opening 144 rooms in 2027). Marriott International’s current portfolio in Africa includes nearly 140 properties and more than 24,000 rooms in 20 countries and 19 brands. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

