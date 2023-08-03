Africa: registrations for Ict&Digital training in the third edition of the African Business Lab are underway

Registrations are open for Italian companies in the category for the three days of the ICT and Digital sectoral webinars, scheduled from 27 to 29 September as part of the third edition of the African Business Lab (Abl) project created by the Ice Agency in collaboration with Sace and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo.

The three sessions of two and a half hours will see the interventions of experts and professionals who will address the key issues in the digital & ITC field to operate in African contexts. The seminars will take place in virtual classroom mode through the LifeSize platform.

Following the training phase, a merit ranking will be drawn up, the top eight companies of which will benefit from an eight-hour individual coaching session with experts from the Ice Faculty, to define the entry strategy into one of the target markets on the African continent.

A final face-to-face meeting is also scheduled for 18 October 2023 on the occasion of Smau Milano 2023.

To register, click here.

