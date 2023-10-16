Africa: the Africa investment forum market days in November in Marrakech

The Africa investment forum market days will take place, as scheduled, from 8 to 10 November 2023 at the Congress Palace in Marrakech, Morocco. The confirmation was given by the African Development Bank (Afdb), which dissolved its reservations about the event, which could have been canceled due to the earthquake that hit the Moroccan city on 8 September.

Afdb and the Moroccan government are working closely to ensure the success of the event without disrupting the ongoing reconstruction efforts since the devastating earthquake: the Bank is committed to providing the government with resources and expertise to assist in the reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities.

The Africa Investment Forum is recognized as Africa’s leading investment market: the event, in its fifth edition, offers public and private investors access to a structured platform of curated projects on the continent. The Africa Investment Forum’s Market Days attract over 2000 participants from more than 50 countries, including institutional investors and top government representatives. Previous editions have mobilized investments of 142.6 billion dollars. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

