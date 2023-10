by Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Israel / CorriereTv

We are 3-4 kilometers as the crow flies from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot, which was evacuated yesterday. There is one of the cars hit by Hamas: you can see blood, a computer, the blows on the dashboard. We are waiting for the offensive and a ground attack; the Israelis are trying to attack north of the Strip.

