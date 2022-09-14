After a talk show, the daily limit of this ST stock opened and it became quite entertaining.

Daily Business Daily News was ridiculed by investors as the “lone hero” ST Intercontinental. After a talk show, it became “popular” and even got several hot searches. On September 12, “600759” ST Intercontinental ranked first on the Snowball Hot Search List and was dubbed “Talk Show Concept Stock” by investors. Although ST Intercontinental and the fermenter talk show actor HOUSE both clarified that day, but yesterday #ST Intercontinental opened the word daily limit# still on Weibo hot search, and the number of readings in the morning alone reached 36 million. The market value of ST Intercontinental also rose by 225 million yuan after this talk show, but as of the closing price, the increase narrowed to 1.20% at 2.53 yuan per share, and the latest market value was 5.727 billion yuan.

“What’s this meme?” The meme of a talk show can not only make everyone laugh, but also bring a stock back to life.

On the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a dramatic scene took place-a talk show made “600759” return to blood in an instant. The story began when the talk show actor House told the latest episode of “Talk Show Season 5” on September 11 about his experience in stock trading. He said that a stock that reduced its principal of 120,000 yuan to only 25,000 yuan, it is “600759”.

Netizens who had been listening to it endlessly started the “crazy” mode and competed to punch in “600759” ST Intercontinental, which also caused A-share investors’ attention to the stock to soar. In the comment area, many investors said, “We need to buy some points at the opening on Tuesday (the first trading day after the holiday) to help House recover its capital.”

The “crazy” behavior of investors also caused the stock to hit the upper limit at the opening yesterday, reporting the upper limit of 2.63 yuan per share, an increase of 5.2%, and over 780,000 orders. That is to say, the market value of ST Intercontinental has risen by 225 million yuan after a talk show, and ST Intercontinental has also become the “first share of talk show” in the mouths of netizens. Some stockholders joked: There is another way for celebrities to bring goods! However, at around 10:30 in the morning, the stock price of ST Intercontinental began to turn downward. As of the close, it rose 1.20% to 2.53 yuan per share, with a turnover rate of 6.53%, a trading volume of 1.475 million lots, and a total market value of 5.727 billion yuan.

It is worth mentioning that on the evening of September 12, ST Intercontinental, a listed company, issued an emergency clarification announcement stating that the company noticed that the Internet titled “A Talk Show Brings Fire “600759”! Investors waited for the market to open, what happened? “The report attracted market attention. Up to now, the company’s production and operation have not undergone major changes. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to risks.

Talk show actor House also responded through Weibo that night, saying, “My family and I do not currently hold this stock, nor do we have this plan. The stock market is risky, investment needs to be cautious, and please treat it rationally.”

The matter also caught the attention of the exchange. Yesterday, the Shanghai Stock Exchange issued an official notice on ST Intercontinental. According to the report, yesterday morning, the price trend of ST Intercontinental (600759) was abnormal. The listed company has issued a clarification announcement to clarify that there has been no major change in the company’s production and operation. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has taken self-regulatory measures against abnormal trading behaviors such as raising the opening price of stocks in accordance with regulations.