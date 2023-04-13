Home Business After fashion, Trussardi focuses on his teeth: he is a shareholder of the Reggiani network
After fashion, Trussardi focuses on his teeth: he is a shareholder of the Reggiani network

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi

Trussardi becomes a 20% shareholder of HSS Holding Studi Dentistici, also Matteo Levi’s Levi-re on the board

The brand of moda luxury born in Bergamo in 1991 from Dante Trussardi he throws himself into a new business. In particular that of the teeth. The entrepreneur, as well as the ex-husband of the television presenter Michelle Hunzikerrecently finished in the buffer media for the black crisis who is going through his maison between red holes and accumulated debts, look for alternatives to recover.

READ ALSO: Trussardi in crisis: the luxury house crushed by 50 million debt

According to what writes the Tempo.it the manager has in fact recently become the third shareholder (appropriating a good 20%) of Hss Holding Dental Studiesthe network of dental offices in franchising launched by (successful) entrepreneur Federico Reggiani.

A few weeks ago in Milan in front of the notary Ciro De Vivo, writes the Tempo.it “a deed of sale of shares has been registered with which the Jet Holding di Reggiani sold to All In One TT of Trussardi the shareholding for the aforementioned consideration, thereby diluting to 26.7% while the second shareholder with 25% is Levi-re di Matthew Levi“.

Hsd, explains the online site, “has 8% of the new operating company Novestarof which Reggiani holds 49% directly and 5% through Jet Holding, which already controls some dental facilities: Novestar the entrepreneur from Bergamo is also a minority shareholder George Jannoneformer owner of Pigna Paper Mills and former deputy of Forza Italia”.

