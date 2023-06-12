Home » After Silvio, Salvini matters less: with the elections Meloni can take everything
After Silvio, Salvini matters less: with the elections Meloni can take everything

Berlusconi dead, Meloni can now go to early voting

It will be necessary to get out of the compulsive necrologism to write something of value on the disappearance of Berlusconi. Idiot comments and clichés abound: “he changes an era, he did beautiful things, he had great energy (Morandi and papa Checco … unlistenable …). His story does not need to be told because it has already been told throughout his life. It is after him that we must tell and see. Now.

Politics: everything changes, the Centre, the Centre-right and the League disappear. Now a single right is born. Salvini will be able to do very little and Renzi’s return (less than expected) will be to tutor what remains of Forza Italia. Why? Money. Silvio’s money isn’t there.

Marina? The writer’s wish is that he dedicate himself to a season not of struggle but of real war. Consolidating the alliance with Giorgia and attacking the French on several fronts, including that of internal shareholders. Only the two of them can do it.

In exchange for what? Here it comes to life: unconditional support for the disappearance of Forza Italia, green light for the sovereign and familistic ethics of the FDI Post-Fiamma. End of the (sleazy) TV epic of the ‘gay lobby’ (the real one). Without the TV stage there will be no propulsive theater of recent years for the exhibitionist narcissism of gays (men, males). The end of gender theory in Italy.

