In burning Sudan, the miracle of 300 orphans snatched from death

The 24-hour truce in Sudan has already been broken. But while a Khartoum artillery shots resound and firefights resume, good news breaks in: three hundred children from the Maygoma orphanage have been evacuated from the structure that housed them, thus escaping death from starvation and infections as had happened in recent weeks for another sixty little guests of the structure.
