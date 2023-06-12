Bordeaux miss out on promotion from Ligue 2 after pitch invasion against Rodez

Rodez midfielder Lucas Buades (second from right) was shoved to the ground against Bordeaux

Bordeaux will not be promoted from Ligue 2 after French football’s governing body handed them a loss for an abandoned match with Rodez.

The game on 2 June was called off when Rodez goalscorer Lucas Buades was pushed over by a pitch invader.

The LFP’s decision means Bordeaux finished third, while Rodez avoided relegation at the expense of Annecy.

Bordeaux have said they plan to appeal the decision to the French Olympic Committee.

They have also been docked a point for next season and ordered to close their south stand for four games, with two of those suspended.

Bordeaux had to better Metz’s result in the final round of matches to win promotion and Rodez needed a victory as they sought to avoid relegation.

Buades was attacked as he celebrated giving his side the lead and was removed on a stretcher.

The referee abandoned the game, saying the midfielder had suffered a concussion injury.

Metz beat Bastia 3-2 to move into second place and will now be promoted alongside champions Le Havre.